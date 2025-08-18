In yet another incident of hit and run, a 64-year-old retired Army officer died after being run over by an SUV driven by a woman while cycling on Jaipur’s Gandhi Path on August 15. The victim was identified as Narsa Ram Jajra. The vehicle, driven by a woman identified as Surbhi Maheswari, fled the scene after the incident. The video showed the SUV hitting the victim and then speeding away. The police were able to trace both the vehicle and the driver with the help of CCTV footage. Jajra, a resident of Maa Vaishnav Nagar, was rushed to SMS Hospital by his son and locals but later succumbed to his injuries. The accused was released on bail, while her car was seized and her driving licence cancelled. A further investigation is underway. Rajasthan Road Accident: 2 Delhi Tourists Killed As Car Falls Into 250-Foot-Deep Gorge in Sikar.

Jaipur Hit-and-Run Horror: Retired Army Jawan Dead

VIDEO | Jaipur: A Retired Army officer was dragged several feet after getting stuck under car, dies. The incident, which took place on August 15 morning, was caught on CCTV.#JaipurNews (Viewers discretion advised) (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/lHa7XiMnfP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 16, 2025

Video Shows Retired Army Captain Narsa Ram Jajra Being Run Over SUV

Narsa Ram Jajra, a retired fauji in Jaipur, following his morning fitness routine of cycling, was struck by an SUV from behind and died. One of the major reasons why Indians are not into fitness: there is no space. You have to invariably run, walk, or cycle on the road, where… pic.twitter.com/AAXM1VEHJn — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) August 17, 2025

