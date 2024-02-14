The Jammu and Kashmir High Court recently stated that a consumer who finds that the vehicle he purchased has a manufacturing defect is entitled to get the vehicle replaced. The high court made the distinction between a defect that arose during the use of the car and a manufacturing defect existing at the time of purchase of the car. "Repairs may be called for if the vehicles purchased during the course of its use suffers from a technical defect and not where the vehicle has manufacturing defect," the court said. Panchkula District Commission Holds Flipkart and Its Seller Liable for Deficiency in Services After They Fail To Deliver Dining Set.

HC on Manufacturing Defect

