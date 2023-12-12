In a joint operation, Bandipora Police, along with the Army, CRPF, and Sopore Police, arrested four individuals, including one woman, in Jammu and Kashmir. The operation yielded a substantial quantity of arms and ammunition. A case has been registered under the relevant sections, and an investigation has been initiated to delve into the details of the arrested individuals and the recovered weaponry. Jammu and Kashmir Shocker: Indian Army Officer’s Body Found Hanging From Ceiling at Army Camp in Sharifabad Camp.

Jammu and Kashmir Security Forces Arrest Four, Seize Arms

J&K | Bandipora Police along with Army, CRPF & Sopore Police arrested four persons including one woman. Huge quantity of arms and ammunition recovered. Case registered under relevant sections. Investigation has been taken up. pic.twitter.com/R9pvVeULTe — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)