Umran Malik's family and friends in Jammu celebrated hard after the pacer earned a maiden national call-up to the Indian team for the five-match T20Is against South Africa. The right-arm bowler has impressed one and all in the IPL 2022 season with his searing pace.

Jammu, J&K | Umran Malik's family & friends celebrate his selection into India's squad for T20I series against South Africa I am thankful to the country for giving him so much love. All this is because of his hard work. He will make the country proud: Umran Malik's father pic.twitter.com/C42W9IskzG — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2022

