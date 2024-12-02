A shocking incident of hit-and-run has come to light from Mumbai, where an elderly man was allegedly struck by a speeding two-wheeler in Kandivali. It is reported that the victim was severely injured in the accident. The incident came to light after the victm’s son, Jayant Gajria, took to X formerly Twitter) and demanded justice for his 74-year-old father. Gajria said that his father suffered a broken leg in the accident which required him a surgery. "My dad was hit by a speeding two wheeler yesterday. The rider..a lady..sped off without helping him," Gajria. In another post, Gajria shared a photo of the alleged offender who is seen riding a scooter without a helmet. Mumbai: Drunk Businessman Arrested for Ramming Car Into Police Barricades, Hitting Other Vehicles To Evade Checking in Andheri.

My Dad Was Hit by a Speeding Two Wheeler, Says X User

My dad was hit by a speeding two wheeler yesterday. The rider..a lady..sped off without helping him. A case of hit and run has been registered. Dad's leg bone is broken and will be operated on Tuesday. Be it a lady or a guy...this two wheeler menace is getting out of hand 😠 — Jayant UnKill (@jayantgajria) December 1, 2024

Victim's Son Shared CCTV Grab Showing the Offender

No helmet, driving on the wrong side of the road, ran away after hitting my 74 year father, driving so fast again to run away not a single cctv in buildings around was able to capture the bike number... hope Mumbai Police are able to trace her soon 😠 #Mumbai @MTPHereToHelp https://t.co/JbF49OO36y pic.twitter.com/TaVFeXMiOu — Jayant UnKill (@jayantgajria) December 2, 2024

