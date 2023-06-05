Two minors were arrested by Karnataka police on Saturday after they crashed a motorbike while executing risky stunts on two-wheeler in the Hagaribommanahalli neighbourhood of Vijayanagar district. The teenagers can be seen riding a bike without helmets in the video of the incident that went viral on social media. They soon became unsteady and crashed into a traffic divider. The individuals reportedly sustained minor wounds. In addition to filing a complaint against them, the police also seized their two-wheeler. Bike Stunt On Mumbai Roads: BKC Police Register Case Against Three Youths After Video of Them Performing Dangerous Stunts Go Viral.

Minors Crash With Divider While Performing Deadly Bike Stunts

