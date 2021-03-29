For 15 days from today no protests, rallies will be allowed. Number of cases in apartments are increasing, so no parties or celebration allowed from today. There will be no lockdown. Strict action will be taken against people who don't wear mask: Karnataka Government.

We are not going to close schools and colleges. We have taken suggestions about closing schools, it will be reviewed after exams that will finish in 15 days: Karnataka Government.

