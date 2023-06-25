Three medical students were arrested in Karnataka's Shivamogga on charges of cultivating and peddling ganja. The accused trio, Vighnaraj, Pandidorai and Vinod Kumar, were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Narcotics Act. The police said that Vighnaraj was growing cannabis at home through hi-tech farming and selling it to other college students. "227 grams of ganja, 1.53 kg of raw ganja, 10 grams of charas, a small bottle containing ganja seeds and other materials recovered. A case has been registered at Shivamogga rural police station," Shivamogga SP GK Mithun Kumar said.

Medical Students Held for Ganja Cultivation and Peddling:

Karnataka | Three persons, identified as Vighnaraj, Pandidorai and Vinod Kumar, were arrested for growing and selling cannabis. Vighnaraj, a student of a private medical college, was growing cannabis at home through hi-tech farming and selling it to other college students. 227… pic.twitter.com/hpVrBaHx77 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

