In a dramatic rescue, a woman in Kerala jumped into a 40-foot-deep well to save her husband after he accidentally fell in. The incident occurred in Ilanjikkavil, Piravom, when 64-year-old retired police officer Ramesan fell while picking pepper near the well. A broken tree branch led to his fall, leaving him stranded in five feet of water. His wife, Padmam, first threw a rope to help him climb out but, realising his weakness, she called for help and climbed down herself. Initially, she lost her grip and fell but managed to find him in the dim light. She held him up against the well’s wall until fire brigade personnel arrived. Both were rescued using ropes and nets and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Their brave act has gained widespread admiration. Uttar Pradesh: Woman Dons Burqa, Catches Husband Red-Handed With Another in Maharajganj; Video Goes Viral.

Woman Jumps in Well To Save Husband

#Kerala | A 56-year-old woman climbed down into a 40 feet deep well to prevent her unconscious husband, 64-year-old Ramesan Nair EK, from drowning after he fell into it. PK Padmam held on to him until help arrived, displaying remarkable bravery and presence of mind. More details… pic.twitter.com/8MOeodm6bD — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) February 6, 2025

Women in love: Kerala man jumps into 40 ft well, Wife climbs down to save him pic.twitter.com/blrsken4dJ — The Trending Indian (@Ttrendingindian) February 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)