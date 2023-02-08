A major accident was averted today when a training aircraft skidded off the runway at Thiruvananthapuram. "A training flight of Rajiv Gandhi institute of Aviation carrying a pilot veered off the runway during take-off at the Thiruvananthapuram airport today," news agency ANI reported. The pilot is safe, the report added. Aero India Show 2023: Alert for Flyers, Flight Operations at Bengaluru Airport To Be Impacted on These Dates.

Training Flight Veers Off Runway During Take-Off:

Kerala | A training flight of Rajiv Gandhi institute of Aviation carrying a pilot veered off the runway during take-off at the Thiruvananthapuram airport today. The pilot is safe. — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)