A massive fire broke out at a plastic and tyre warehouse near Kolkata’s Eastern Bypass, said Divisional Fire Officer TK Dutta. The facility, packed with highly combustible materials, fueled the blaze. Multiple fire tenders rushed to the spot, successfully bringing the situation under control. No casualties have been reported so far. Cooling operations are underway to prevent a fresh outbreak. Bhiwandi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Mani Surat Complex in Maharashtra, Video Shows Black Smoke Covering Skies.

Kolkata Fire

#WATCH | Kolkata | Divisional fire officer TK Dutta says, "Fire broke out at a plastic and tyre factory that contained combustible materials... Fire brigades were able to control the fire... " https://t.co/YpmmcLF32t — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2025

