Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel sparked debate with her claims about ancient Indian technological advancements during the ninth convocation of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University in Lucknow on Monday, November 19. She described Kumbhakarna from the Ramayana as a "technocrat" who secretly developed advanced machines in his laboratory under Ravana’s orders. Patel also suggested that Rishi Bharadwaj built and flew the world’s first plane, predating the Wright brothers, over Bombay's Chowpatty. Highlighting the Pushpak Viman from the Ramayana, she referred to it as a 5,000-year-old invention, questioning its origins. Patel urged students to explore ancient Indian knowledge and translate it for broader access, emphasising India’s overlooked technological heritage. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Calls on Governor Anandiben Patel in Raj Bhavan (See Pic).

Anandiben Patel Says Kumbhakarna Was a ‘Technocrat’

“कुंभकरण 6 महीने सोता नहीं था, वह तो technocrat था टेक्नोलॉजी जानता था. रावण के आदेश पर वो 6 महीने यंत्रशाला में बैठकर यंत्र बनाता था उसके 6 महीने सोने की अफ़वाह फैलायी गई” : उप्र राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल यह गूढ़ ज्ञान विश्वविद्यालय के छात्रों को दीक्षांत समारोह में दिया गया pic.twitter.com/vMF9jdZbYz — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) November 18, 2024

