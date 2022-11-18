After an internal email leak the Ladakh administration clarified regarding registration of land in revenue records. The MHA had earlier notified the Union Territory of Ladakh Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Second Order, 2020 and said that with immediate effect certain laws from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir which were applicable to Ladakh will stand amended or repealed. However, the laws regarding land continue to be the same as it existed in Jammu and Kashmir before abrogation of Article 370.

Check Tweets:

UT Administration #Ladakh clarifies that Laws and Regulations regarding land which existed in the erstwhile State of J&K before the abrogation of Article 370 continue to be in force in UT Ladakh without any change.@lg_ladakh @LAHDC_LEH @LAHDC_K pic.twitter.com/nokF2whZA1 — DIPR Leh (@DIPR_Leh) November 17, 2022

UT Administration Ladakh clarifies regarding internal email circulating on social media regarding registration of land in revenue records@lg_ladakh @santoshsukhdeve pic.twitter.com/AhCXiSi2wm — DIPR Kargil (@DIPR_Kargil) November 17, 2022

