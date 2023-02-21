A leopard tried to drag away a pet dog but dropped it after its owner gave a chase. The incident took place somewhere in Maharashtra. Video from the incident shows, the leopard trying to drag the dog away but suddenly its owner comes of the house. Seeing him the leopard runs away leaving the dog. Luckily, the animal dropped the dog midway and went away. A team of forest officials inspected the areas and collected footage from the CCTV cameras installed at the house. Leopard Spotted at Ghaziabad Court Campus for Third Time in 10 Days, Bar Association Observes Strike Over Sightings (Watch Video).

Leopard Attacks Dog:

