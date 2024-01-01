A leopard was killed in a road accident near Jar Kalliya Village in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday night. The leopard was coming out of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve when it was hit by an unidentified vehicle and died instantly. The next morning, locals spotted the leopard’s carcass on the road and informed the Forest Department. A team of officials reached the site and took the body for autopsy. Many villagers also recorded the video of the dead leopard on their phones. The officials said they were investigating the case. Uttar Pradesh: Leopard Cub Rescued From Dry Well by Forest Department Team, Reunited With Mother in Meerut.

Leopard Death in Uttar Pradesh

#UttarPradesh: Leopard coming out of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve forest tragically lost its life in a collision with an unidentified vehicle near Jar Kalliya Village in Pilibhit district. Villagers saw the leopard's dead body lying on roadside in the morning. On information, the… pic.twitter.com/gciOWzCq8S — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 1, 2024

