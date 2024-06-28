A collision between a leopard and a motorcyclist occurred on Thursday evening around 7:30 PM on the Ramanagara-Magadi main road in the Jodugatte area of the Saavanadurga forest region. Kumar, a Kuduru resident riding his new Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycle, collided with a leopard that suddenly crossed the road. Kumar suffered a broken leg, while the leopard sustained a severe hip injury. Venkatesh from Guddahalli, passing by in an auto-rickshaw, alerted emergency services. Kumar was treated at Magadi Government Hospital and later transferred to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru. Forest Range Officer Chaitra reported the leopard crawled back into the forest, and wildlife experts have been called to locate and treat it. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Leopard Spotted in Gurugram: Big Cat Attacks and Kills Cow in Tikli Village; Locals Concerned (Watch Video).

Leopard Collides With Speeding Bike

Trying to cross Ramanagar-Magadi Road, a leopard collided with bike near JoduKatte. Panicked at sight of leopard, biker lost balance & collided with leopard. While biker sustained fracture in leg, leopard’s stomach, hind legs injured. @TOIBengaluru #Wildlife #Karnataka #accident pic.twitter.com/hk8EkqBFUX — Niranjan Kaggere (@nkaggere) June 28, 2024

