A leopard caused panic after it was spotted sprinting through fields in the Chamaria area of Laladhang, Haridwar. The big cat strayed into the populated area, prompting swift action from forest officials. A viral video shared on February 7 captured the leopard’s swift movements as authorities attempted to capture it. After an intense operation, the forest department successfully caught the animal, ensuring public safety. Uttarakhand: Leopard Sneaking Into Home Flees After Dogs Attack Big Cat in Nainital, Dramatic CCTV Video Surfaces.

Leopard Sprints Through Fields in Haridwar, Video Goes Viral

हरिद्वार के लालढांग के चमरिया इलाके में एक गुलदार आबादी क्षेत्र में घुस गया, वन विभाग की टीम ने किसी तरह गुलदार को पकड़ लिया pic.twitter.com/e7uV9nChd8 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) February 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)