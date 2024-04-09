The Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) released its list of candidates today, April 9, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party has fielded Rohini Acharya from Saran, Misa Bharti from Patliputra, Bima Bharti from Purnea, Jai Prakash Yadav from Banka, and Vijay Kumar Shukla from Vaishali. Meanwhile, a senior Jharkhand RJD leader on Sunday, April 7, said that the party's national president, Lalu Prasad, will take part in the mega rally of the opposition INDIA bloc scheduled on April 21. If Health Permits, Lalu May Take Part in INDIA Bloc Mega Rally in Ranchi: RJD Leader.

RJD Releases List of Candidates for General Polls

RJD releases a list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Rohini Acharya to contest from Saran, Misa Bharti to contest from Patliputra, Bima Bharti to contest from Purnea, Jai Prakash Yadav from Banka, Vijay Kumar Shukla from Vaishali. pic.twitter.com/6v29Qut47l — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2024

