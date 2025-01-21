Businessman Nilesh Bhandari was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a hotel in Lucknow on January 20. He had checked into the Safran Hotel in Chinhat with his female companion. His body was discovered in the bathroom of room number 208, in a naked state. There were no visible signs of injury. The woman, initially detained by police using his wife’s Aadhaar card, managed to escape before the police arrived. Authorities are investigating the case, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Lucknow Shocker: Furious Over Being Ignored, Man Kills Woman, Her 6-Year-Old Daughter in UP; Stages Robbery To Mislead Police.

Businessman Staying With Girlfriend in Hotel Room Dies

थाना चिनहट पुलिस द्वारा शव का पंचायतनामा भर पोस्टमार्टम हेतु भेजा गया है, जांच एवम् आवश्यक विधिक कार्रवाई प्रचलित है l — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) January 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)