In a shocking incident in Lucknow, a homoeopathic doctor was kidnapped at gunpoint and held captive for three days in Ayodhya. Dr Surendra Kumar Singh, a resident of Chinhat, was forcibly taken by three men from the BBD area and held hostage while the kidnappers demanded a ransom of INR 20 lakh. After enduring threats and physical assault, Dr Singh transferred INR 7 lakh to the accused. The kidnappers kept him in their car, filling it with petrol multiple times, before releasing him on the night of December 10 in Tiwariganj. Police have registered an FIR, and investigations are underway to apprehend the kidnappers. Several suspects are being interrogated, and teams have been deployed to make arrests. Lucknow Encounter: Criminal Carrying INR 25,000 Bounty Caught by Police After Exchange of Fire, Another Manages To Flee (Watch Video).

A homeopathic doctor abducted from Lucknow, held captive for three days in Ayodhya. Was let off after he paid Rs 7 lakh in ransom. pic.twitter.com/iTlRFt644H — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 13, 2024

Investigation Launched After Lucknow Doctor’s Kidnapping in Lucknow

प्रकरण में थाना बीबीडी पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत है, आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है । — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) December 13, 2024

