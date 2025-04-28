Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Sajdeh Spotted with Son Ahaan in Mumbai Indians Team Bus After MI's Dominant Victory Over LSG in IPL 2025 (Video Inside)

A video has gone viral on social media, where Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, was spotted with son Ahaan after the Mumbai Indians' victory over the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025.

Ritika Sajdeh with son Ahaan. (Photo credits: X/@Shikha_003)
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 28, 2025 09:40 PM IST

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) registered a 54-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With this victory, the Hardik Pandya-led side solidified their position in the IPL 2025 standings. Amid all the chaos, a video went viral on social media where Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, was spotted in MI's team bus with son Ahaan. Ritika is known to be a dedicated supporter. She is frequently seen in the stands for her husband during both IPL and international matches. IPL 2025: A Look at Records Broken During Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Clash.

Ritika Sajdeh Spotted with Son Ahaan

