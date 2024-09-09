In a horrific incident in Lucknow’s Bakshi Ka Talab area, a 14-year-old Dalit girl was gang-raped and beaten with bricks by two men on Saturday night. The girl was attacked while she was near Asti crossing to eat momo. The assailants used casteist slurs and attempted to kill her by hitting her with bricks. She managed to reach home and inform her family. An FIR was lodged on Sunday, and one suspect has been detained while the other is being identified. The police are investigating under various charges, including the SC/ST Act. Lucknow Shocker: Model Drugged, Gang-Raped in Moving Car, Later Taken to Hotel and Sexually Assaulted Again; 2 Arrested.

Dalit Girl Gang-Raped in Lucknow

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

