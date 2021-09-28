An unemployed woman in Madhya Pradesh tried to end her life as she was depressed for not getting a job. An alerted auto-rickshaw driver pulled her from railway tracks moments before a train arrived. After the video of the incident went viral, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged youth not to take extreme step and advised them to share their problems with friends and family.

Video Of The Incident:

नौकरी ना मिलने से परेशान युवती सुसाइड के इरादे से पटरी पर खड़ी हो गई. ट्रेन आती देख ऑटो ड्राइवर ने खींचकर बचाई जान. वीडियो हुआ वायरल. ऑटो चालक मोहसिन की सूझबूझ और दिलेरी को सलाम नोट: सुसाइड किसी समस्या का समाधान नहीं! pic.twitter.com/CZscsq1CX7 — Ravish Pal Singh (@ReporterRavish) September 28, 2021

Tweet By ShivRaj Singh Chouhan:

मैं अपने भांजे-भांजियों से कहना चाहता हूँ कि जीवन में कोई भी समस्या आये तो अपने परिजनों और दोस्तों के साथ बैठकर बात करना ही उचित होता है। बात करने से हर समस्या का समाधान मिलता है। आवेश में आकर उठाया गया कदम हमेशा गलत होता है, आप सदैव अपने मन की बात दूसरों के साथ साझा करें। https://t.co/91t9StHbCk — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 28, 2021

