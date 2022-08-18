The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently denied bail to a differently-abled man accused of rape on the pretext of marriage while expressing shock over the continued differentiation on the basis of caste. The applicant had sought bail for the second time in a rape case while submitting that the prosecutrix was a consenting party to the sexual intercourse, and that they had stayed together at hotels on several occasions.

