In an unfortunate incident that took place in Maharashtra's Mumbai, a 4-year-old boy got injured after he was attacked by a leopard. According to reports, the boy was attacked by the leopard in Mumbai's Goregaon area. The alleged incident took place on Monday night. The boy has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Leopard Attacks Boy in Goregaon

Maharashtra | A 4-year-old boy got injured after he was attacked by a leopard in the Goregaon area of ​​Mumbai last night. He has been admitted to the hospital. — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2022

Human Leopard Conflict in Mumbai

In an incident of Human Leopard conflict that took place on Tuesday night at Aarey Milk Colony, one Himanshu Yadav age 4 years suffered minor injuries. @mid_day @MahaForest @ben_ifs pic.twitter.com/1qaOZ2UgWw — Ranjeet Jadhav (@ranjeetnature) October 4, 2022

