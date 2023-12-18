A brawl erupted between a woman Khopoli Municipal Transport (KMT) bus driver and a passenger inside the bus in Khopoli following a dispute over money. The fight video has gone viral on social media. As per the reports, the lack of change for a ticket sparked a brawl between two women on a bus. The passenger paid for her ticket, but the conductor could not give her the remaining amount. This caused a heated exchange of words, followed by a physical fight. The other passengers had to step in to calm them down. Mumbai Shocker: Rape Case Filed Against Billionaire Industrialist.

Maharashtra Brawl Video

