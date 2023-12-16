A Mumbai woman has filed a rape and sexual exploitation case against a steel tycoon at the BKC police station. She told the police that he assaulted her around 7 pm on January 24, 2022, after claiming to have romantic feelings for her. As per the police, the duo met during an IPL match in 2021. The police have registered an FIR under sections 376 (punishment for rape), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation). A probe has been launched into the matter. More details are awaited. Mumbai Sexual Assault Case: Man Gets Three-Year Jail for Calling 13-Year-Old Girl 'Hot' and Touching Her Inappropriately.

Rape Case Filed Against Billionaire Industrialist

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)