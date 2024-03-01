In a shocking incident in the Koodan village of Boisar area, Palghar, a mentally disturbed man attacked and killed two elderly individuals with an axe on Friday, March 1. The suspect, identified as Kishor Kumar Mandal, was apprehended by the police from a nearby mud pond in the forest area. Mumbai: Man Who Set Couple on Fire in Kandivali Arrested for Double Murder After 22 Years From Pune.

Double Murder Suspect Arrested

#WATCH | Palghar, Maharashtra: Police arrested the double-murder accused Kishor Kumar Mandal from a nearby mud pond. https://t.co/kL8xEDjd7h pic.twitter.com/TxBiwMOHWr — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

