The Municipal Corporation of Maharashtra's Kolhapur district has come up with a creative and technically advanced way to immerse Ganesh's idols in Water. To make the Visarjan process smooth, the authority has set up Conveyor Belt along the water body so that Bappa's idol can be placed & immersed into the water in a proper manner.

Watch video:

Kolhapur municipal Corporation installs conveyor belt for smooth Ganesh Idol Visarjan. pic.twitter.com/jnBFtqbyCP — Ashish Dixit (@ashishdixit6886) September 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)