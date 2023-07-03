Hours after Ajit Pawar and some other Nationalist Congress Party leaders joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, Congress and NCP seem to be in a fight to appoint the Leader of the Opposition. Ajit Pawar, who held the LoP post till now, recently took oath as Deputy Chief Minister, while ight other NCP leaders took oath as ministers. Now, both MVA partners - Congress and NCP are claiming the post of Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly. Ajit Pawar Would Replace Eknath Shinde as Maharashtra CM, 16 MLAs Who Were Part of Shiv Sena Split Will Be Disqualified, Claims Sanjay Raut.

Cracks in Congress, NCP as Both MVA Partners Claim Leader of Opposition Post

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad reached Maharashtra speaker's office to hand over his appointment letter. On Sunday, NCP appointed Jitendra Awhad as the chief whip to the Assembly speaker after party leader Ajit Pawar sided with Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government while still… pic.twitter.com/ff7acFu4PN — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2023

#WATCH | Leader of the Opposition will be from the party which has the maximum number of MLAs. Congress has maximum numbers. We will hold a meeting tomorrow on the current political situation in the state: Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat pic.twitter.com/dhIcrJYzk1 — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2023

#WATCH | "Congress is 100% ready, it was never behind. Congress has to lead, be it in the country or the state. There is no alternative other than Congress...If Congress has more numbers it is obvious that the LoP post will be given to us, if NCP has more numbers they will get… pic.twitter.com/suxwHXqt9u — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2023

