Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in his latest speech during Gudi Padwa was seen mentioning Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan name. "Everyone asked me why have you put such big screens. I said after my speech I will screen Pathaan," the politician was seen telling a large crowd during his ral;y. However, as soon as this video went viral, Twitterati got divided over MNS chief's statement wherein some feel it was 'sarcasm' and others feel he mocked the SRK-starrer. Check it out. Pawan Kalyan Talks About Abdul Kalam and Shah Rukh Khan in His Latest Inspiring Speech (Watch Video).

'Sarcasm'

Are wo sarcasm tha😭🤦‍♂️... Yaar tumlog bhi kitne bhondu ho..ek sarcasm samjh nhi paatein?🤦‍♂️ — Rahul Trivedi (@irahultrivedi) March 22, 2023

Well...

हम पठान को भूलना भी चाहें... तो लोग भूलने नहीं देते... — Seema Verma (@SeemaVe84407510) March 22, 2023

'Mausam Bigad Dia Pathaan Ne'

Sach me Mausam Bigad Dia PATHAAN Ne 😚 https://t.co/IsKtLMkCsT — The Ritik Kumar (@TheRitikKumar1) March 22, 2023

'Bhaitards'

Retired bhaitards don't even understand the sarcasm 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — MS07 (@MaSa0887) March 23, 2023

'Joke'

Big joke 🤣🤣🤣 — Rohit dubey 🇮🇳 (@ico_rank) March 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)