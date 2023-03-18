As Former Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia has resigned from his positions, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is asking his family to vacate the bungalow on Mathura Road, Delhi. Previously, the former Chief Minister of Delhi, Shiela Dixit, used to stay at this bungalow. Media reports confirm that Atishi Marlena will remain the new education minister. The family has been asked to vacate the bungalow by March 21, 2023. Meanwhile, BJP leaders are questioning the intention of the AAP leader, who had said that he would be taking care of Sisodia's family in his absence. He has been in jail since February 26 and will continue till March 20. BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has shared a funny meme. ‘Manish Sisodia’s Wife Seema Sisodia Very Ill, Technically in Vegetative State’, His Lawyer Tells Court During Bail Hearing.

BJP Takes Dig At Kejriwal For Taking Sisodia's Bungalow

Why Manish Sisodia Being Asked To Vacate His Bungalow

Kejriwal had promise to look after Manish Sisodia and his family. But he was removed as minister almost immediately, while Satyendra Jain was retained as minister for 9 months, when in jail. Now Sisodia has been asked to vacate the bungalow so that it can be allotted to Aatishi. pic.twitter.com/3O7fmUHZw8 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 17, 2023

