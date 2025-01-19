In the 118th episode of his radio address, Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a change in the usual schedule of the broadcast. He shared with the nation, "You must have noticed one thing, every time Mann Ki Baat takes place on the last Sunday of the month. But this time, we are meeting a week before, on the third Sunday of the month, instead of the fourth Sunday, because next Sunday is Republic Day." The Prime Minister took the opportunity to extend his heartfelt wishes to all citizens, adding, "I wish all countrymen a happy Republic Day in advance." The shift in the schedule was made to ensure that the nation could celebrate the upcoming Republic Day without the radio broadcast coinciding with the occasion. Mann Ki Baat 118th Episode: PM Narendra Modi To Address His First Monthly Radio Broadcast of 2025 on January 19.

Live Streaming for Mann Ki Baat on January 19, 2025

PM Modi Announces Change in Broadcast Schedule Due to Republic Day

