A controversial incident unfolded in Mumbra, Thane, when a Marathi youth, Vishal, was forced to apologize after a dispute with a fruit vendor over speaking Marathi. The altercation began when Vishal, sent by his mother to buy fruits, asked the vendor to converse in Marathi. The vendor refused, insisting on speaking in Hindi, which escalated into a confrontation involving locals and other vendors. Vishal was briefly detained and a non-cognizable offense for breach of peace was registered, but he was later released. His mother revealed he has mental health issues and pleaded for leniency. Around 20 people protesting at the police station were booked for creating a commotion. Reacting to the viral video, MNS Thane Chief Avinash Jadhav criticised the incident, questioning, “Is speaking Marathi in Maharashtra a crime now?” Mumbai: Shopkeeper Asks Marathi Woman To Speak ‘Marwari’ in Girgaon's Khetwadi, Sparks Row; Video Surfaces.

Youth Forced to Apologise in Mumbra After Spat Over Speaking Marathi

