In a shocking revelation, the Chief Minister’s Mass Marriage Scheme in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj has been marred by fraudulent practices. A recent incident has come to light where a woman, in an attempt to avail the scheme’s grant, participated in the ceremonial seven rounds with her brother instead of her husband. The mass marriage event, which took place on March 5 under the auspices of the Social Welfare and Development Department in Lakshmipur block, was intended to provide financial assistance to couples tying the knot. However, due to the absence of her spouse, the woman in question was hurriedly paired with her brother to complete the marriage rituals. ‘Marriage Without Husband’: Viral Video Shows Women Garlanding Themselves in Absence of Grooms During Mass Marriage Ceremony in Ballia, Probe Launched.

Mass Marriage Fraud in UP

UP के महाराजगंज में मुख्यमंत्री सामूहिक विवाह योजना का पैसा पाने के लालच में बहन ने भाई के ही साथ सात फेरे ले लिए। समाज में ऐसे भी गिरे लोग है जो पैसे के लिए कुछ भी कर सकते हैं। pic.twitter.com/U3HClO0ugB — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) March 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)