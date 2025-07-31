Panic gripped Maharajganj’s Panchmukhi Shiva Temple fair after a biker fell off his motorcycle during a stunt inside the infamous ‘Maut Ka Kuan’ (Well of Death). Shockingly, the riderless bike continued circling the vertical arena for nearly an hour, stunning spectators. The incident, caught on video, has gone viral, showing cars and people still inside during the chaos. Officials revealed the death-defying arena was set up without permission. SDM Nand Prakash Maurya confirmed the injured rider is recovering, and the illegal stunt setup has been shut down. The rest of the fair has been ordered to tighten safety protocols. ‘Maut Ka Kuan’ is known for thrilling, high-risk stunts—but this mishap highlights the dire need for regulation and enforcement at public events. Instagram Reels Craze Leads to Dangerous Stunt: Youth Risks Life by Lying on Railway Tracks As Train Passes Overhead, Shocking Video Goes Viral.

‘Maut Ka Kuan’ Mayhem in Maharajganj

Shocking accident at Maut Ka Kuan, Itahia Mela (Maharajganj, UP) – Artist fell mid-stunt, but the riderless bike kept spinning for hours, video shows staff struggling to control the chaos. pic.twitter.com/LOHI2g8pMD — Dipak Kumar Singh (@Mr_DipakSingh) July 31, 2025

