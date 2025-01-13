The Jabalpur Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court recently granted the custody of a newborn baby to her mother, a minor rape survivor, under the guardianship of her parents. The single-judge bench of Justice Avanindra Kumar Singh said that there is no doubt that the other of a newborn baby is the best person in the world to look after the baby. "If she wants to take care of her baby then it is in the interest of mother as well as newly born child. Therefore, it is directed that custody of newly born child be given to her minor mother (prosecutrix) under the guardianship of her parents," the court said. HC on Live-In Relationship: Madhya Pradesh High Court Allows Major Couple To Reside Together, Expresses Concern Over Petitioners’ Live-In Relationship Choice at ‘Tender Age’.

HC Directs Custody of New Born Child to Be Given to Minor Mother

Madhya Pradesh High Court Grants Custody Of New-Born To Minor Rape Survivor Under Guardianship Of Her Parents

