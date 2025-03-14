Recently, the Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed a woman's appeal against a family court order allowing her husband's divorce plea on the ground of cruelty against him. The high court bench of Justices Vivek Rusia and Gajendra Singh took note of the allegation that the wife had been chatting about her sex life with her male friends. The Madhya Pradesh HC observed that a wife or husband cannot indulge in undignified or indecent conversation with their friends after marriage. "No husband would tolerate that his wife is in conversation through mobile by way of these type of vulgar chatting. After marriage husband and wife both have freedom to have a conversation by way of mobile, chatting and other means with friends but the level of conversation should be decent and dignified, specially when it is with an opposite gender, which may not objectionable to the life partner," the court said. The high court further said that if, despite objection, the husband or wife continues with such activity, then it certainly will cause mental cruelty to the other partner. In the end, the high court agreed with the decision of the family court to grant divorce to the man. Compelling Wife To Discontinue Studies Amounts to Mental Cruelty, Says Madhya Pradesh High Court While Granting Divorce to Woman.

'Level of Conversation Should Be Decent and Dignified'

No husband can tolerate wife’s vulgar chatting with other men: Madhya Pradesh High Courthttps://t.co/Pgj2UlDVJU — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) March 14, 2025

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)