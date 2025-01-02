Recently, the Madhya Pradesh High Court allowed a major couple to reside together without wedlock, considering the fact that both the petitioners were above 18 years of age. The court also said that the couple's choice needs to be protected but expressed concern over the choice of the petitioners to enter into a live-in relationship at such a tender age. "This Court expresses its concern over the choice of the petitioners to enter into live in relationship as at such a tender age they may not be emotionally fully mature and economically fully independent. The petitioners are expected to exercise maturity while getting such protection from this Court," the high court said. In the case before the Madhya Pradesh High Court, both the petitioners are above 18 years of age. It was submitted that the biological mother of petitioner No 1/girl had passed away, and thereafter, petitioner no. 1 started living with petitioner No 2 of her own volition as the atmosphere in the house was not conducive for her to reside. HC on Inter-Faith Marriage: Madhya Pradesh High Court Comes to Aid of Interfaith Couple, Says There’s No Bar on Muslim Boy Marrying Hindu Girl Under Section 4 of Special Marriage Act.

HC Expresses Concern Over Petitioners' Choice To Enter Into Live-In Relationship

