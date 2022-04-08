Madhya Pradesh Government on Thursday took strict action against the alleged mishandling of a journalist and seven others by the local police in the Sidhi district. The police station in-charge and one Sub-Inspector (SI) responsible for the misbehavior of journalists have been suspended and orders have been given to summon them.

See Tweet:

MP | Police station in-charge Kotwali Sidhi and a sub-inspector suspended and attached to the Police Lines in connection with the matter where a group of men, including a journalist & YouTuber, was seen only in their underwear inside a police station in a viral photo (in pic). pic.twitter.com/qgapFfo3HP — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2022

