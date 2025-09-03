A massive fire broke out in Mumbai's Dadar area today, September 3. According to news agency PTI, the blaze erupted at the parking lot near platforms 13 and 14 of Central Railway's Dadar railway station in Mumbai. The fire was reported at around 7.55 PM and confined to 10 to 12 motorcycles before it was doused by 8.10 PM. Firefighting teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, along with police, Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials and an 108 ambulance, were rushed to the spot after the incident came to light. An official said that no one was injured in the incident. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Dattani Tower on Kora Kendra Road in Borivali, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at Parking Lot of Dadar Railway Station

Fire broke out at Dadar terminus outside platform number 14 boundary wall. In the parking area. pic.twitter.com/66pKG9EIjj — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) September 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)