Jagdish Gaikwad, former deputy mayor of Panvel Municipal Corporation was beaten up by a group of the people outside a bar in Mumbai by workers of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA). The incident happened on Monday night and the video of the crime has gone viral on social media. The fight reportedly took place after Gaikwad abused a worker of VBA when they met inside a Bar. After they went outside the bar, other members of VBA were present there who abused and assaulted Gaikwad. The video of the assault has gone viral on social media. Delhi Shocker: Four Held for Thrashing, Attempting To Kidnap Man in Wazirabad.

