Central railway has informed through social media that a 27-hour mega block will begin on Saturday night to dismantle the British-era Carnac Bridge between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid Bunder station in south Mumbai. This is likely to affect several trains as mega block will start at 11 pm today and end at 2 am on November 21. The block will be operated on the main line of the CR route, between CSMT and Byculla stations on main line and Vadala road and CSMT on harbour line for 17 hours, which means no train will run between the CSMT and Byculla station till 4 pm on November 20 from 11 pm on Saturday. Mumbai Local Train Update: 27-Hour Mega Block on Central and Harbour Line Starting Tonight for Dismantling of British-Era Carnac Bridge, Check Timings and Affected Routes

Check Tweet by Central Railway:

Mumbai Suburban Commuters: Please Note 27 Hours Special Traffic and Power Block on 19/20.11.2022 (Saturday/Sunday) for dismantling of Carnac Road Over Bridge. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience due to this block.@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/vabNNkCx5U — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) November 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)