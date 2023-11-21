The Highway Traffic Police of Maharashtra on Monday, November 20, said that the Pune-bound carriageway of the Mumbai-Pune expressway will remain closed for all types of vehicles for two hours today, November 21. As per their post on X, formerly Twitter, the Pune-bound carriageway of the Mumbai-Pune expressway will remain closed today between 12 noon and 2 pm. According to a report in the Times of India, the Pune-bound carriageway is being closed as the MSRDC is installing an overhead gantry in the Bhor ghat section. The Highway Traffic Police also said that light vehicles plying on the Pune-bound channel on the Mumbai-Pune expressway direct route will be diverted from Shedung Phata to National Highway 4 of old Mumbai-Pune route via Shingroba Ghat via Magic Point and re-routed to the Pune channel on the direct way. Mumbai-Pune Expressway Special Block Today: Traffic On Pune-Bound Lanes To Be Stopped For Two Hours, Check Complete Details Here.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Close Today

मुंबई पुणे दृतगती मार्गावरील पुणेकडे जाणाऱ्या वाहिनीवरून जाणारी हलकी वाहने शेडुंग फाटा येथून वळवून NH 4 जुना मुंबई पुणे मार्गावरून शिंग्रोबा घाटातून मेजिक पॉइंट येथून पुन्हा दृतगती मार्गावर पुणे वाहिनीवर मार्गस्थ करण्यात येतील. @ravindersingal — Highway Traffic Police Maharashtra (@HSPMaharashtra) November 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)