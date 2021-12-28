Mumbai reported over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in a day. The mega city witnessed a sharp spike in daily coronavirus infections as 1,377 people tested positive of the deadly virus. Only 338 people were recovered from Coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The overall recovery rate dropped to 97 percent. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) urged people to follow COVID-19 guidelines to control the spread of the virus.

Tweet By BMC:

BMC Urges Residents To Follow COVID-19 Guidelines:

Over 1000 Positive Cases Today! The recent rise of new cases begets extra caution from our end. We cannot let the city that never sleeps, slow down again. Mask and precautions up, Mumbai, follow guidelines.#NaToCorona #BMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/Mwo4Vrrucu — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) December 28, 2021

