The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for a heatwave in Mumbai and surrounding areas today, February 25, and tomorrow, February 26. Temperatures in Mumbai and nearby areas are expected to reach 37-38°C, a nearly 5°C rise above the average for February, signalling unseasonal heat. Residents are urged to stay hydrated, take precautions, and avoid prolonged sun exposure during peak hours. The IMD will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates. Weather Forecast Today, February 25: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Mumbai Weather Update

A yellow warning has been issued for heat wave in Mumbai and nearby areas for today and tomorrow as the highest temperatures are expected to reach upto 37-38 degrees Celcius, which is nearly 5 degrees Celcius above normal temperature for the month of February: IMD Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2025

