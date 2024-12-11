On Tuesday evening, December 10, a group of seven students met with a tragic accident at Murudeshwar Beach in Uttara Kannada district. While enjoying the sea, the students were swept away by strong currents. 3 girls were fortunate enough to be rescued, but two bodies have been recovered from the water so far. A search operation is currently underway for the remaining two students. The incident occurred when the students, who were part of a local group, ventured into the water for a swim. Eyewitnesses reported seeing the group struggling against the waves, with some managing to make it to safety while others were pulled under by the strong tides. Rescue teams, including local authorities and coast guard personnel, have been tirelessly searching for the missing students. Ratnagiri: Stranded Couple Rescued from Dangerous Ajastra Waves at Maharashtra's Beach by Fishermen, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

7 Students Swept Away by Strong Currents

