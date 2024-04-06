A clash erupted between members of the National Liberation Movement and the Police in Kathmandu during a protest. They are holding a protest demanding a state on the basis of ethnic identity. According to reports, the clash broke out after the protestors, led by Madesh-based-leader Rajendra Mahato, organised a march in Kathmandu on Saturday, April 6, 2024. Nepal: Agitating Transport Workers Set Police Vehicles on Fire, Vandalise Public and Private Property in Kathmandu.

Clash Breaks Out Between Police and Protestors in Kathmandu

#WATCH | Nepal: Clash breaks out between members of the National Liberation Movement and Police in Kathmandu during a protest. They are holding a protest demanding a state on the basis of ethnic identity. pic.twitter.com/53AKnTucnF — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

