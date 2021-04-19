Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday issued fresh guidelines for the state amid the massive surge in COVID-19 cases and extended the night curfew timings from 8 PM to 5 AM. "In view of the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, stricter measures are a must. During a review meeting today with experts, have decided to impose a night curfew throughout the State from 8 PM to 5 AM. Coaching institutes, Gyms, bars & cinemas to remain shut till 30th April", Singh tweeted.
In view of the sudden spike in #Covid19 cases, stricter measures are a must. During a review meeting today with experts, have decided to impose night curfew throughout the State from 8 PM to 5 AM. Coaching institutes, Gyms, bars & cinemas to remain shut till 30th April. (1/3)
— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 19, 2021
Gatherings of over 20, including weddings & funerals are banned. People flying into Punjab will be mandatorily required to produce RT-PCR negative report mandatorily. I urge you all to adhere to these measures to thwart the vicious second wave of #Covid19. (2/3)
— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 19, 2021
