On Friday, JDU chief Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is not afraid of either CBI or ED. He also said that the way BJP is misusing CBI is a matter of concern for the whole country. "You're ending the trustworthiness of established &trustworthy institutions & using them for political purposes," he added. Earlier, Singh said that Nitish Kumar is not PM candidate. "He only wants to be the facilitator in uniting the opposition parties, and with the unity of the Opposition, India can be free from BJP," the JDU chief said. Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan Airlifted to Delhi for Specialised Treatment.

Nitish Kumar Is Not PM Candidate

Nitish Kumar is not afraid of either CBI or ED but the way you (BJP) are misusing CBI is a matter of concern for the whole country, you're ending the trustworthiness of established &trustworthy institutions & using them for political purposes: JDU chief Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh pic.twitter.com/0MIlPb8A2m — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)